Apple to change App Store policies in $100 mn settlement with developers

As part of the settlement agreement, Apple said it would create a $100 million Small Developer Assistance Fund to pay the complainants. “The Small Developer Assistance Fund created as part of the settlement will benefit over 99% of U.S. iOS developers, whose proceeds from app and in-app digital product sales through all associated accounts were less than $1 million per calendar year during the period from June 4, 2015 to Apr. 26, 2021. These developers can claim sums from the fund ranging between minimums of $250 to $30,000, based on their historic participation in the App Store ecosystem," attorneys from the law firm of Hagens Berman, said in a statement.