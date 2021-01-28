Apple on Thursday said that it will roll out a new privacy control in the spring to prevent iPhone apps from secretly shadowing people.

The new privacy pop-up notifications, which will be part of an iPhone software update, will start appearing on most iPhones in late March or some point in April, a requirement that major digital advertising companies such as Facebook have warned will harm their businesses.

The delay in its anticipated rollout aims to placate Facebook and other digital services that depend on such data surveillance to help sell ads.

The one-time notices will require an app developer to ask a user's permission before the app tracks their activities "across other companies' apps and websites." Digital advertising experts believe that the warning will cause many users to decline permission.

Apple gave digital advertisers more time to adjust

The California-based tech giant announced the move last June but said in September that it would delay the change to give digital advertisers more time to adjust.

Currently, iPhone users are frequently tracked by apps they install unless they take the extra step of going into iPhone settings to prevent it.

Facebook said in December that it plans to show the pop-up notification because it did not want Apple iPhone users to lose access to its apps.

On an earnings call on Wednesday, Facebook executives told investors that the change could start hurting the company's revenues in the first quarter, with Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg accusing Apple of having "every incentive to use their dominant platform position to interfere with how our apps and other apps work."

Apple on Wednesday disclosed that it has an active installed base of 1.65 billion devices, more than 1 billion of which are iPhones, with 620 million paying subscribers on its devices.

For its part, Alphabet's Google on Tuesday said that it would cease practices, including the use of an Apple-supplied tracking identifier, that would require it to show the warning, thus avoiding it.

Apple has said that is offering alternative technology free of charge that will help advertisers attribute paid clicks and taps without engaging in what Apple deems tracking.

Google said on Tuesday that is proactively working with Apple to improve the alternative offering.

Apple said on Wednesday that it will roll out new tools such as a way to attribute clicks made on video advertisements.

Apple also released an 11-page report to illustrate how much apps can learn about their users in daily life.

