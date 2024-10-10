Apple to cut iPhone 16 component orders amid ‘Lacklustre’ base model sales: Ming-Chi Kuo
At its Glowtime event, Apple introduced the iPhone 16 series. Analyst Kuo suggests that demand for Pro models meets expectations, while base models see lacklustre sales, leading to a 3-5 per cent reduction in component orders. Upcoming AI features are anticipated with iOS 18.1.
Cupertino-based Apple recently launched its iPhone 16 lineup at the It's Glowtime event, held in September at Apple Park, California. This latest series of smartphones showcases an array of impressive features, including the powerful A18 family of chipsets, an enhanced design, and the introduction of an Action button across all models. Additionally, a new dedicated Camera Control button aims to further improve user experience, all contributing to sales performance that appears to align with Apple's expectations.