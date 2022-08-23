Apple to cut new iPhone 14 production lag between India and China4 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 06:49 PM IST
Move to make devices more quickly in India would help lessen dependence on China
NEW DELHI : Apple Inc. is preparing to manufacture its new iPhone in India months earlier than it did previous models, a sign the company is boosting production outside its traditional base of China, where Covid-related shutdowns and geopolitical tensions have raised risks for foreign businesses.