Apple to cut new iPhone 14 production lag between India and China
Move to make devices more quickly in India would help lessen dependence on China
Move to make devices more quickly in India would help lessen dependence on China
NEW DELHI :Apple Inc. is preparing to manufacture its new iPhone in India months earlier than it did previous models, a sign the company is boosting production outside its traditional base of China, where Covid-related shutdowns and geopolitical tensions have raised risks for foreign businesses.
Apple Inc. is preparing to manufacture its new iPhone in India months earlier than it did previous models, a sign the company is boosting production outside its traditional base of China, where Covid-related shutdowns and geopolitical tensions have raised risks for foreign businesses.
Apple has been working with contract manufacturers in India to speed up the production process, shortening the typical delay between when the devices are made in China and when they are produced in the South Asian nation, according to people familiar with the matter.
Apple has been working with contract manufacturers in India to speed up the production process, shortening the typical delay between when the devices are made in China and when they are produced in the South Asian nation, according to people familiar with the matter.
The coming iPhone 14 model could be made in India as early as November, one of the people said, two months after the traditional September launch date for Apple’s new smartphones. Apple said in April it had started producing in India the latest generation of iPhones, the iPhone 13 series, seven months after its release.
An Apple spokesman didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Bloomberg News earlier reported Apple’s plans to start manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India earlier than previous years’ models.
The shift comes after Apple told some of its contract manufacturers that it wanted to boost production outside China, citing Beijing’s strict anti-Covid policy among other reasons, The Wall Street Journal reported in May.
Still, more than 90% of Apple products such as iPhones, iPads and MacBook laptops are made in China by contractors, a dependence on China that presents a risk due to continuing tensions between Washington and Beijing, analysts say.
Lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities as part of China’s efforts to keep the virus out of the country have caused supply-chain bottlenecks for many Western companies and weakened consumer demand.
India’s government has in recent years made a push to get global firms such as Apple to switch high-end manufacturing from China to India as global trade tensions have flared.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has worked to create a more open and predictable regulatory regime and a simpler corporate tax structure. It has targeted smartphone makers with financial incentives for reaching production and revenue goals.
For Apple, one challenge has been finding in India the amount of skilled and unskilled labor that is available in China, analysts say. India’s ports, roads and infrastructure also lag behind those in China.
Taiwan-based assemblers Foxconn Technology Group and Wistron Corp. have in recent years set up factories in India to produce iPhones mainly for the country’s domestic market. Both companies are preparing to produce the iPhone 14, according to people familiar with the matter.
The new iPhone models would be made for domestic consumption as well as export, according to the people.
After struggling for years to boost its sales in India due in part to competition from less expensive rivals, Apple’s India market share in 2018 stood at about 1%. That should rise to 4%, its highest ever, by the end of this year, according to Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research in India.
India is home to more than 1.3 billion people, trailing only China in population, and has the world’s second-largest smartphone market. Device sales are increasing as more people get online for the first time, with the market dominated by the likes of China’s Xiaomi Corp. and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co.
One of the manufacturers in India will soon begin a stage known as new product introduction, or NPI, which is required for mass production, according to a person familiar with the matter. In this stage, contractors translate a brand’s product blueprints and prototypes into a detailed manufacturing plan.
Apple has informed its manufacturing partners that it wants them to do more NPI outside of China, people familiar with the discussions said. If that happens, the non-Chinese sites would be more likely to develop into full-scale production hubs rather than simply copying plans developed in China.
Such steps require considerable investment by suppliers, analysts and suppliers say, which makes the companies uneasy at a time when the global economic outlook is clouded by high commodity prices, the war in Ukraine and stock-market gyrations.
India accounted for about 3.1% of Apple’s global manufacturing base last year, up from 1.3% in 2020, according to estimates by Counterpoint Research. It is expected to rise to 5%-7% this year. China accounts for 95.3%.
“I have no doubt that Apple is in a position to launch their latest mobile product from India," said India’s junior minister for information technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. “Indian manufacturing has matured enough," and any smart company would be eager to tap India’s domestic market, he said.