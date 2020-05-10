Apple was planning to launch the Airpods this year but the company seems to be changing the plans due to the pandemic. Due to disruptions in production and retail, Apple enthusiasts might have to wait for much longer. Various analysts have hinted towards the delay.

According to Nikkei Asian Review, there will be a delay from Apple to launch the new AirPods model due to the pandemic that has disrupted life all around the globe.

A popular Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo has also claimed that the mass production of third-generation AirPods will begin in the first half of 2021, followed by mass production of second-generation AirPods Pro between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

The new AirPods is expected to come with features like the AirPods Pro but it will be priced lower. The rumour mill suggests that the new AirPods will feature the AirPods Pro's new design with shorter stems, but without the noise-cancelling feature.

Earlier, Apple was reported to announce the true wireless device at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June (which has been cancelled in-person), with reports claiming that the accessory may carry a $350 price tag.

Apple recently launched many of its products despite the pandemic. The iPhone SE 2020 has been one of the biggest devices launched during this year. The company is expected to start selling the device in India as a dedicated page on the product was spotted on Flipkart. So far, there’s no official date regarding the sale of Apple’s new smartphone.

