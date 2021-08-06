Apple to deploy machine learning tools to flag child abuse content

While Apple isn’t the only company looking to use software for child safety online, the company’s new tools have raised some privacy concerns too. “Child exploitation is a serious problem, and Apple isn't the first tech company to bend its privacy-protective stance in an attempt to combat it. But that choice will come at a high price for overall user privacy. Apple can explain at length how its technical implementation will preserve privacy and security in its proposed backdoor, but at the end of the day, even a thoroughly documented, carefully thought-out, and narrowly-scoped backdoor is still a backdoor," said Electronic Frontier Foundation, expressing its disappointment at the move.