Apple to face major charges over App Store monopoly: What we know so far
The EU plans to charge Apple under the Digital Markets Act for blocking competition on its App Store, reported FT. Despite Apple's announced changes to allow alternative app stores, critics argue its fee structure remains unfair.
Tech giant Apple is once again in the news for not complying with European Union regulations. According to a report from the Financial Times (FT), the EU is planning to charge the California-based company for blocking competition on its App Store platform. This is likely to be the first time the EU regulators could use the Digital Markets Act (DMA) against Apple.