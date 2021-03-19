Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Apple to get 4-6 new flagship, premium stores in India this fiscal

Apple to get 4-6 new flagship, premium stores in India this fiscal

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store
1 min read . 07:44 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Apple's retail partner Unicorn operates under the brand name Uni
  • The brand has 29 Apple stores across the country out of a total of 150 stores that sell Apple products

American tech giant, Apple may soon get around 4-6 new premium and flagship stores in India. Reportedly, the stores will be opening during this fiscal.

The information comes from a top company official, cited in a PTI report. Recently, the retail chain firm opened an Apple Premium Reseller store in Delhi with business gaining normalcy.

"Now, everything is back to normal. People have started coming to malls. Therefore, we have opened the largest Apple flagship premium reseller store in Delhi spread over an area of 3,000 square feet," Unicorn Infosolutions director Baljinder Paul Singh said at the launch ceremony of the store.

Apple's retail partner Unicorn operates under the brand name Uni. The brand has 29 Apple stores across the country out of a total of 150 stores that sell Apple products.

"We will be opening 4-6 new stores. Two flagship stores in the first half of the coming financial year and the rest in the second half," Singh said.

He said the lockdown was a difficult period for the company, but it could mitigate the impact with e-commerce businesses.

"Apple business is growing in India. There are very loyal customers, which helps in dedicated sales. We have been growing at 30-35 per cent. We are bullish on the growth with the growth in Apple's business," Singh said.

