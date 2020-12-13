Apple to have minor impact on iPhone production due to violence at Wistron plant

Workers at Wistron Corporation's manufacturing facility in Narasapura Industrial Area in Kolar district near Bengaluru went on rampage on Saturday over non-payment of their wages. "iPhone production will have minor impact due to the violence. Only the iPhone SE 2020 is being made by Wistron in its Kolar's plant. Enough stock is available in the market. Wistron has other plants in India where it may shift part of the production if its factory remains affected," an industry source told PTI.