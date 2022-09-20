Apple to hike App Store prices in several countries. Is India in the list?2 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 10:56 AM IST
- In a blog post, Apple says that the price hike will be effective as early as October 5.
iPhone maker Apple has announced to increase the prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store. The price hike will come effective from October in several countries from Europe to Asia. Announcing the price increase via a blog post, the Cupertino-based company said that the prices of apps and in-app purchases will increase in Japan, Malaysia and all territories that use the euro currency.