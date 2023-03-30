Apple to host annual developers' conference from June 5

Apple to host annual developers' conference from June 51 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 02:36 AM IST
Analysts will also look for hints from Apple about the much-anticipated mixed-reality headset that can overlay digital objects on a view of the real world. For new devices, the company sometimes gives developers a heads-up so they can start working on apps.
Apple Inc said on Wednesday it will host its annual developers' conference from June 5 to June 9, where the iPhone maker is expected to unveil its latest software updates.
