Apple to introduce new Vision Pro variants amid mixed reception, says Mark Gurman
Apple is reportedly developing a simplified, more affordable version of the Vision Pro headset, along with AR glasses and a second-generation Vision Pro 2 model, to broaden its mixed-reality technology offerings.
Apple is reportedly shifting its strategy for its Vision Pro headset, which debuted in June 2023. Initially touted as a revolutionary device capable of replacing both smartphones and computers while providing customizable immersive and virtual environments, the Vision Pro has faced challenges, including a high price tag of $3,499 (approximately Rs. 2,92,200) and various reported issues.