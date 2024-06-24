Apple is reportedly shifting its strategy for its Vision Pro headset, which debuted in June 2023. Initially touted as a revolutionary device capable of replacing both smartphones and computers while providing customizable immersive and virtual environments, the Vision Pro has faced challenges, including a high price tag of $3,499 (approximately Rs. 2,92,200) and various reported issues.

In response, Apple is now reportedly planning a multiproduct approach to bolster the popularity of its mixed-reality headset. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, Apple's Vision team reevaluated their strategy and decided to develop a range of new devices across different price points instead of focusing on a single flagship product. Citing unnamed sources familiar with the discussions, the report outlines plans for two new versions of the headset and a successor to the Vision Pro.

The first new variant is expected to be a simplified version of the Vision Pro, with fewer features and a more accessible price point between $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,25,300) and $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,67,000). This more affordable model, internally dubbed the Apple Vision and codenamed N107, could launch by the end of 2025. However, the main challenge for Apple is reportedly reducing production costs to meet this price target.

Looking further ahead, Apple is also working on augmented reality (AR) glasses designed to be lightweight and resemble traditional sunglasses. This product, which remains largely under wraps, is tentatively slated for a 2027 release.

In addition, Apple is developing the second generation of the Vision Pro, referred to as the Vision Pro 2 and codenamed N109. This successor is expected to feature a faster processor, improved external cameras, and a lighter, more comfortable design.

By expanding its product lineup, Apple aims to address the mixed reception of the Vision Pro and make its mixed-reality technology more appealing and accessible to a broader audience.

