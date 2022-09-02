Apple to introduce ‘passkeys’ for login: Details on new login process

Apple has noted that passkeys would completely eliminate the need for passwords and it will be less susceptible to getting stolen. Hence, users would have to use their iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV to authorise their logins using the biometrics such as Touch ID or Face ID.
The technology giant Apple would update its systems with the iOS 16 update and passwords will no longer be a thing. Apple has introduced ‘passkeys’, a biometric sign-in system which would remove passwords completely. This passkey system will be available with the iOS 16 update that Apple is expected to roll out as its Far Out event, scheduled to take place on September 07, 2022.
Apple’s passkey mechanism is dubbed as a safer and secure alternative than passwords. This is because no matter how long the password is, it can be compromised but this is not possible with the passkey mechanism as it is based on the two-factor authentication platform.
The Cupertino-giant in its keynote during WWDC has noted that passkeys would completely eliminate the need for passwords and it will be less susceptible to getting stolen. Hence, users would have to use their iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV to authorise their logins using the biometrics such as Touch ID or Face ID.
Passkeys are stored on the device and are never shared with a web server, which invariably makes them less prone to getting hacked, says Apple.
Garrett Davidson, an Apple engineer on the Authentication Experience team said, “Because it’s just a single tap to sign in, it’s simultaneously easier, faster and more secure than almost all common forms of authentication today."
The upcoming passkeys will eliminate the requirement to enter the passwords for various websites. Users would simply authenticate using Touch ID on their smartphone or Face ID. The passkeys would reportedly be stored on the devices but it can be synced across multiple gadgets using Apple’s iCloud Keychain that is already used to keep track of passwords.
Moreover, the technology giant has noted that passkeys would be end-to-end encrypted, meaning that even Apple itself would have access to it. As per the company, the macOS Ventura, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will be among the first operating systems who will get the passkeys system.
Apple has also released a new iOS 12 build for customers using the older models of iPhones, iPads and even iPod. The software update comes with a fix for a security vulnerability that can allow a website to run a malicious program on the device.