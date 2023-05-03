Apple to launch 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC 2023 along with new software updates

Apple to launch 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC 2023 along with new software updates2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 10:14 AM IST
According to Mark Gurman's recent Power On newsletter, Apple is set to unveil the 15-inch MacBook Air at the WWDC 2023 event on June 5, as per Gurman.
Apple is reportedly set to unveil a new MacBook Air with a 15-inch display at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5, 2023. Multiple sources have speculated about the launch of this device, with earlier reports suggesting a June release date. As is tradition, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to make a series of product and software announcements during the event. Alongside the new MacBook Air, the company is expected to launch iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and other products.
