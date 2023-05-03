Apple to launch 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC 2023 along with new software updates

Apple is reportedly set to unveil a new MacBook Air with a 15-inch display at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 5, 2023. Multiple sources have speculated about the launch of this device, with earlier reports suggesting a June release date. As is tradition, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to make a series of product and software announcements during the event. Alongside the new MacBook Air, the company is expected to launch iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and other products.

According to Mark Gurman's recent Power On newsletter, Apple is set to unveil the 15-inch MacBook Air at the WWDC 2023 event on June 5, reaffirming his previous claims. Gurman had cited internal company logs in his earlier report, which stated that the new MacBook Air would feature the M2 chipset from last year's model. In addition, the company is said to be testing macOS 14, which is expected to be introduced alongside other new software during the WWDC event.

A highly anticipated launch at the WWDC 2023 event is Apple's AR/VR headset, which the company has reportedly been working on for quite some time. The device is expected to run on xrOS and may be accompanied by complementary App Store applications and other tools. It is an exciting prospect for Apple fans who have been eagerly anticipating the release of the company's first AR/VR headset.

In addition to the highly anticipated 15-inch MacBook Air and AR/VR headset, Apple is rumored to be launching several other laptops at WWDC 2023. This may include an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, an entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a refreshed 24-inch iMac. Furthermore, the event may see the debut of the first-ever Mac Pro with Apple's own chipsets, as well as updated high-end MacBook Pro models.

One of the most significant launches expected at WWDC 2023 is the introduction of iOS 17, which is likely to accompany the anticipated launch of the iPhone 15 series later this year. The flagship series is expected to consist of four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. With the introduction of iOS 17, users can expect a range of new features and improvements to enhance the user experience on their devices.