Apple to launch 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC 2023 along with new software updates

One of the most significant launches expected at WWDC 2023 is the introduction of iOS 17, which is likely to accompany the anticipated launch of the iPhone 15 series later this year. The flagship series is expected to consist of four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. With the introduction of iOS 17, users can expect a range of new features and improvements to enhance the user experience on their devices.