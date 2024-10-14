Apple to launch cheaper Vision Headset next year, suggests Mark Gurman: Here's how much it could cost
Apple reportedly plans to launch a more affordable Vision headset next year, likely to be priced around $2,000. This comes after the high cost of the Vision Pro limited its market appeal. The new model might feature downgraded components, including an A-series processor.
Cupertino-based Apple is all geared up to launch a more affordable version of its Apple Vision headset as early as next year, according to the latest edition of Mark Gurman’sPower On newsletter.
