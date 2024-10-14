Apple reportedly plans to launch a more affordable Vision headset next year, likely to be priced around $2,000. This comes after the high cost of the Vision Pro limited its market appeal. The new model might feature downgraded components, including an A-series processor.

Cupertino-based Apple is all geared up to launch a more affordable version of its Apple Vision headset as early as next year, according to the latest edition of Mark Gurman'sPower On newsletter.

According to a report from 9To5Mac, the upcoming headset is expected to be priced around $2,000, significantly lower than the premium Apple Vision Pro, which debuted earlier this year at $3,499.

Reportedly, Apple's decision to fast-track the development of a cheaper headset stems from the Vision Pro's high price, which has limited its appeal and accessibility to a wider audience. Reports from earlier this year suggested that Apple had paused Vision Pro development to focus on this lower-cost variant, which remains the company's priority.

As per the publication, the more affordable headset will likely feature downgraded components, including a less powerful processor and cheaper materials. While the Vision Pro is equipped with the M2 chip, it is anticipated that the lower-end model could use an A-series processor, such as the A18 Pro, which is comparable in speed to the M1 chip. In terms of build, the new headset is expected to incorporate more plastic, replacing the premium aluminium and glass design of its higher-end counterpart.

One notable omission in the cheaper headset will likely be the EyeSight feature, which was introduced in the Vision Pro. This feature, which displays the user’s eyes on the exterior of the headset via lenticular displays, will reportedly be removed in the cost-cutting process. While EyeSight added a unique interactive element, allowing those nearby to see the user’s eyes, it proved expensive to implement due to the additional external display.

Despite these changes, Apple expects the cheaper headset to sell twice as well as the Vision Pro, though this is not a particularly high bar given the limited reach of the premium model. Looking further ahead, Apple Vision Pro 2 is reportedly scheduled for release in 2026 and is expected to feature a faster processor, adds the report.

