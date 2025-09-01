Apple to launch first retail store in South India with Bengaluru opening on 2 September

Apple will open its first retail store in South India with the launch of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 2 September. The new outlet is the company’s third physical store in India, joining Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi, alongside the Apple Store online.

Products on Display Located in the city regarded as India’s technology hub, Apple Hebbal will allow customers to browse the company’s complete product range, from the newly released iPhone 16 line-up and MacBook Pro models powered by the M4 family of chips to the iPad Air with Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Watch Series 10. Accessories such as AirPods 4 and AirTag will also be available.

The store will offer services familiar to Apple customers globally, including the Genius Bar for technical support, personal shopping sessions with specialists, and Apple Trade In. A dedicated Apple Pickup zone has also been created for customers collecting online orders at their chosen time.

Team and Support Seventy staff members, representing 15 states across India, will run the store. Apple stated that team members will provide assistance not only with product selection but also with financing options, setup, and switching to iOS.

In line with the company’s broader environmental commitments, Apple Hebbal will operate entirely on renewable energy and maintain carbon neutrality, stated the company in a release.

The store is also set to function as an educational space. Free daily “Today at Apple” sessions will be available to all visitors, covering skills such as photography on iPhone, exploring Apple Intelligence, and creative illustration using Apple Pencil on iPad. Group bookings will be offered for families, students, or businesses seeking to learn collectively.