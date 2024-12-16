Cupertino-based Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a groundbreaking hypertension detection feature for its Apple Watch, expected to debut in 2025. According to Mark Gurman’s latest newsletter for Bloomberg, the technology has been in development for years and was initially slated for release with the 2024 Apple Watch models. However, the timeline has now shifted to the following year.

The feature, which marks Apple’s continued push into health technology, will likely provide users with a non-invasive way to monitor trends in blood pressure. Instead of delivering precise systolic and diastolic readings as traditional inflatable cuffs do, the Apple Watch is expected to analyse data and alert users when their blood pressure appears to deviate from the normal range. Gurman notes that this trend-based system will act as a health prompt, encouraging users to seek medical advice or verify their condition with standard monitoring devices.

Hypertension is a chronic condition where the force of blood against artery walls remains persistently high, leading to potential complications such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure.

The new feature is expected to function similarly to the Watch’s current Sleep Apnoea notifications. Sensors at the base of the device will likely detect subtle vascular or blood chemistry changes, offering a non-invasive method for health tracking without the need for bulky equipment.

Apple is also reportedly preparing to bring 5G connectivity to its Apple Watch lineup, according to a recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This development would mark the debut of the 5G standard in Apple Watches, aligning the wearable device with the broader mobile industry’s ongoing shift to next-generation network technology, which began several years ago.