Apple might roll out a new line-up of iMac in the first half of next year with the ‘Pro’ monicker, reports claim. These new iMac Pros would sport the recently released Apple silicon and possibly Apple's new design language.

As per the details shared by Dylan on his Twitter handle, the iMac Pro will be powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max SoCs that Apple launched earlier this month. There might be an additional configuration than what we saw on the new MacBook Pros, but that is uncertain so far.

The base model of the iMac Pro will feature 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which can be upgraded to a much more capable configuration for professionals.

The black bezels, discontinued on the new iMac with M1 chip, will reappear on the iMac Pro. However, the design for the ‘Pro’ desktops will be altered to make it look similar to the new 24-inch iMac and Pro Display XDR. It would mean sharp edges and industrial design. It is not clear whether the new colours from iMac will be brought over to the Pro version of the computer too.

Similar to the MacBook Pros launched earlier this month, the new iMac Pro will get a HDMI slot, a SD card reader and USB Type-C ports. Ethernet port will be placed on the power brick, an approach we saw Apple take with the M1-powered iMac earlier this year. Face ID has been tested on the upcoming iMac Pro, but it is yet to be confirmed, Dylan added.

iMac (Pro)

Promotion and Mini Led

Base model 16gb Ram 512gb Storage

M1 Pro and Max

Dark bezels

HDMI, SD Card, Usb C

Similar design to iMac 24 and Pro Display XDR

Starting price at or over 2000 dollars

Ethernet on brick standard

Face ID was tested (Not confirmed)

1H 2022 — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 30, 2021

The Apple-silicon-equipped iMac Pro will replace the existing 27-inch version of the desktop computer. The Pro suffix is most likely to distinguish it from the 24-inch iMac that is already on the shelves.

The new iMac (Pro) will likely have a 27 inch display as originally reported by @DSCCRoss — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 30, 2021

The panel, as Dylan indicated, would be a mini LED one, similar to the recent Apple launches. Prices for the 2022 Apple iMac could begin from $2,000 or more, the leakster mentioned in his post.

