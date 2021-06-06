Washington: Apple is working towards the launch of the next iPad Pro. The company is expected to launch the new generation iPad Pro tablet next year. The Cupertino-based tech company is expected to introduce wireless charging with the new iPad Pro.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple will be introducing the iPad Pro with wireless charging next year. Additionally, the company will also be launching a refreshed iPad Mini this year.

The report cited people who have knowledge about the matter. One of the biggest changes that Apple will have to implement in next year's iPad Pro, to enable wireless charging, is the rear panel of the tablet. iPad Pro 2022 will have to switch to glass panels in order to accommodate wireless charging. Currently, Apple uses aluminium with the iPad Pro.

The new iPad Pro is also expected to house the magnets necessary for charging through a MagSafe outlet. To enable charging via MagSafe, Apple will have to install an array of magnets around the charging coils underneath the glass back. This new arrangement might also help Apple provide reverse charging with the iPad Pro. Given the enormous size of the battery, the iPad Pro can prove to be a good powerbank on the go for products such as iPhone or AirPods.

The availability of wireless charging won't steal users of a conventional port. Apple is expected to house a Thunderbolt port with the upcoming iPad Pro to provide a relatively high charging speed.

With the new iPad Mini launching this year, Apple is expected to make it much slimmer to bring it on par with other iPads in the line-up. The company might also let go of the home button on the iPad Mini 2021.

Apple was expected to launch a new iPad mini at its hardware event in April. However, the only iPad announced was the 2021 iPad Pro with an M1 chip.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics