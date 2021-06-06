The new iPad Pro is also expected to house the magnets necessary for charging through a MagSafe outlet. To enable charging via MagSafe, Apple will have to install an array of magnets around the charging coils underneath the glass back. This new arrangement might also help Apple provide reverse charging with the iPad Pro. Given the enormous size of the battery, the iPad Pro can prove to be a good powerbank on the go for products such as iPhone or AirPods.

