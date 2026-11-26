Apple is set to open its first official retail store in Hyderabad on December 10, expanding its physical retail presence in India to seven outlets. The new store will be named Apple Kukatpally, and will be set up at Lake Shore-Y Junction mall, Telangana and will open to customers at 5 PM IST. The launch is part of Apple's recent efforts to strengthen its retail footprint in one of the nation's key technology and business hubs, according to Apple Newsroom and Apple's official India retail website.

The company announced the opening on November 26, revealing the store's barricade design ahead of its launch. The design is inspired by the Apple logo, with its color palette inspired by the colors of Hyderabad, the 'City of Pearls'. The design honors the city's cultural heritage and its history with pearls, says Apple.

Apple Kukatpally store: Products and services customers can expect The new outlet will also provide an opportunity for customers to discover Apple's lineup of devices, such as the newest iPhone models, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, AirPods, and HomePod. They will also be able to access Apple's in-store support services via Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses and dedicated Business teams.

Apple will also be hosting free ‘Today at Apple' events daily at their Hyderabad store. The topics will include Photography, Video Making, Drawing and Starting out with Apple Devices. These workshops are for customers to help them understand how to use their iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

Apple has also shared some exclusive Apple Kukatpally wallpapers and stickers ahead of the launch. The company has also launched a special Apple Music playlist featuring local sounds and culture of Hyderabad. They can be found on Apple's official retail website.

Apple stores in India: Full list With Apple Kukatpally, the company's official retail network in India will increase to seven stores. Its existing outlets include:

Mumbai: Apple BKC and Apple Borivali

Delhi NCR: Apple Saket and Apple Noida

Bengaluru: Apple Hebbal

Pune: Apple Koregaon Park

Hyderabad: Apple Kukatpally (opening December 10) Hyderabad is already a key city for Apple's operations in India, as the city has the Research, Development and Retail Customer Care businesses. The store's opening is expected to further improve its connection with its customers in the city.