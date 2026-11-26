Apple is set to open its first official retail store in Hyderabad on December 10, expanding its physical retail presence in India to seven outlets. The new store will be named Apple Kukatpally, located at the Lake Shore-Y Junction mall in Telangana, and will open to customers at 5 PM IST. The launch is part of Apple's recent efforts to strengthen its retail footprint in one of the nation's key technology and business hubs, according to Apple Newsroom and Apple's official India retail website.

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The company announced the opening on November 26, revealing the store's barricade design ahead of its launch. The design is inspired by the Apple logo, with its colour palette drawn from the colours of Hyderabad, the 'City of Pearls'. The design honours the city's cultural heritage and its history with pearls, says Apple.

Apple Kukatpally store: Products and services customers can expect The new outlet will also provide an opportunity for customers to discover Apple's lineup of devices, including the latest iPhone models, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, AirPods, and HomePod. They will also be able to access Apple's in-store support services via Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses and dedicated Business teams.

Apple will also be hosting free ‘Today at Apple' events daily at its Hyderabad store. The topics will include Photography, Video Making, Drawing and Starting with Apple Devices. These workshops are for customers to help them understand how to use their iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

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Apple has also shared some exclusive Apple Kukatpally wallpapers and stickers ahead of the launch. The company has also launched a special Apple Music playlist featuring local sounds and culture of Hyderabad. They can be found on Apple's official retail website.

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Apple stores in India: Full list With the Apple Kukatpally store, the company's official retail network in India will increase to seven stores. Its existing outlets include:

Mumbai: Apple BKC and Apple Borivali

Delhi NCR: Apple Saket and Apple Noida

Bengaluru: Apple Hebbal

Pune: Apple Koregaon Park

Hyderabad: Apple Kukatpally (opening December 10) Hyderabad is already a key city for Apple's operations in India, as it hosts the Research, Development, and Retail Customer Care businesses. The store's opening is expected to further improve its connection with its customers in the city.

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It's also possible to buy Apple products online via the company's online store or via the Apple Store app or Shop with a Specialist services, which supply personalised help through calls and chats.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.