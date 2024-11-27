Apple to launch M4 MacBook Air soon: Mark Gurman
Apple reportedly plans to launch new MacBook Air models with M4 chips in early 2025, which are likely to feature an enhanced RAM and a 12MP Centre Stage camera. Following this, updates to the Mac Studio and Mac Pro are expected, including powerful processors and improved connectivity options.
California-based Apple is reportedly gearing up to kick off 2025 with a fresh wave of product launches, starting with new MacBook Air models powered by the M4 chip. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, production of the updated MacBook Air lineup, available in both 13-inch and 15-inch variants, is set to commence soon.