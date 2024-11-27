Apple to launch M4 MacBook Air soon: Mark Gurman

Apple reportedly plans to launch new MacBook Air models with M4 chips in early 2025, which are likely to feature an enhanced RAM and a 12MP Centre Stage camera. Following this, updates to the Mac Studio and Mac Pro are expected, including powerful processors and improved connectivity options.

California-based Apple is reportedly gearing up to kick off 2025 with a fresh wave of product launches, starting with new MacBook Air models powered by the M4 chip. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, production of the updated MacBook Air lineup, available in both 13-inch and 15-inch variants, is set to commence soon.

The devices are anticipated to debut between January and March next year, focusing primarily on internal enhancements rather than major design changes.

One notable improvement expected is an increase in base RAM, following the precedent set by the M3 MacBook Air, which boosted the base configuration from 8GB to 16GB. The M4 MacBook Air is also rumoured to feature a 12MP Centre Stage camera with Desk View support, replacing the current 1080p FaceTime HD camera, catering to modern productivity needs.

After the release of the M4 MacBook Air, Apple’s attention is expected to shift towards updating its high-performance desktop range, including the Mac Studio and Mac Pro. Reports suggest that the new Mac Studio, originally speculated for early 2025, will instead launch between March and June. It is tipped to feature either the M4 Ultra or M4 Max processors, promising a significant performance uplift.

The upcoming Mac Studio is also likely to introduce Thunderbolt 5 ports, delivering faster data transfer rates and enhanced connectivity, ideal for professionals requiring top-tier performance.

Later in the year, Apple is expected to unveil its revamped Mac Pro. Skipping the M3 generation altogether, the next Mac Pro will reportedly leap straight to the M4 Ultra chip, internally codenamed "Hydra." This powerhouse processor is rumoured to sport up to 32 CPU cores and 80 GPU cores, potentially doubling the capabilities of the current M4 Max. The Mac Pro is also tipped to support up to 512GB of unified memory, a dramatic increase over its current 192GB limit.