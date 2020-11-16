Apple to launch new iPad with mini-LED technology in 1st half next year: Report

Apple has been on a massive streak in terms of launch events . The company has conducted three major events in the past three months. Now a new report throws some light on what the company is planning to launch next year.

Popular Analyst Ming Chi Kuo from TFI Securities has hinted that Apple will be launching a new iPad in the first half of next year and this new iPad will feature mini-LED display which will be a step up from the previous generation displays bringing them closer to the efficiency of an OLED display. The Mini-LED display is expected to allow better local dimming in the display in order to achieve better contrast ratio. MacRumours managed to get their hands on the letter sent by the analyst to investors.

The letter hints that Apple will be working with a Taiwanese company called Career Technology which is expected to be a key partner in the supply chain for Apple's products in 2021. The company owns a soft board technology which the analyst claims will be used in the production of an iPad with a Mini LED display.

Earlier, Kuo had claimed that Apple has planned the launch of six new products with mini-LED which were expected to be revealed before the end of 2021. The analyst claimed that Apple will be launching a 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, a 27-inch iMac Pro, a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, a 10.2.-inch ‌‌iPad‌‌, and a 7.9-inch ‌‌‌iPad‌‌‌ mini.

Kuo had also claimed earlier that an iPad Pro with Mini-LED will be the first Apple product to launch with the new display technology in the fourth quarter of the year. However, this new note to the investors giants that something might have changed and now Apple is expected to introduce the first Mini LED display iPad in the first half.

Kuo also mentioned that the new Airpods 3 will be launched in the first half of 2021 as well. The new AirPods 3 are expected to be similar to the AirPods Pro in design. However, in order to make it more affordable, Apple is expected to skip active noise-cancellation on the new AirPods 3.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via