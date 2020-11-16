Apple to launch new iPad with mini-LED technology in 1st half next year: Report

Popular Analyst Ming Chi Kuo from TFI Securities has hinted that Apple will be launching a new iPad in the first half of next year and this new iPad will feature mini-LED display which will be a step up from the previous generation displays bringing them closer to the efficiency of an OLED display. The Mini-LED display is expected to allow better local dimming in the display in order to achieve better contrast ratio. MacRumours managed to get their hands on the letter sent by the analyst to investors.