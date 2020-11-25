Apple to launch Silicon-powered MacBooks with new design next year: Report

Apple recently revealed the first Silicon -powered MacBooks. The range included a MacBook Air and a 13-inch MacBook Pro. However, these machines were not visibly any different in comparison to the existing Intel versions. A new report now suggests that Apple is ready to change the externals along with the internals and this change can be expected as soon as next year.

A report by Macrumours has sourced information from popular analyst Ming Chi Kuo regarding Apple’s plans with their next generation Macbooks that are powered by Apple Silicon. In a note to investors, Kuo claims that Apple will be launching additional MacBook models in the second half of 2021. Apple is in the process of phasing out Intel chipsets and it is expected to happen over a span of two years.

Kuo clearly claimed that the new upcoming MacBooks will feature an all-new design. However, he did not mention any MacBook version specifically. Earlier, he had claimed that the new Silicon-powered 14-inch as well as 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be launching in the second or third quarter of 2021. Other products that are expected to launch are a redesigned 24-inch iMac and a smaller version of the Mac Pro tower.

In an earlier note, Kuo also hinted that Apple will be launching a new iPad in the first half of next year and this new iPad will feature mini-LED display which will be a step up from the previous generation displays bringing them closer to the efficiency of an OLED display. The Mini-LED display is expected to allow better local dimming in the display in order to achieve better contrast ratio.

The letter hints that Apple will be working with a Taiwanese company called Career Technology which is expected to be a key partner in the supply chain for Apple's products in 2021. The company owns a soft board technology which the analyst claims will be used in the production of an iPad with a Mini LED display.

