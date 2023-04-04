Apple to make small number of job cuts in some corporate retail teams2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 03:46 AM IST
Apple is shedding positions in what it calls its development and preservation teams, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the move hasn’t been announced
Apple Inc. is eliminating a small number of roles within its corporate retail teams, according to people with knowledge of the matter, marking its first known internal job cuts since it embarked on a belt-tightening effort last year.
