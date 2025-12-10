Apple to open fifth India store in Noida tomorrow: Time, location, photos and all you need to know

Apple is finally opening its first retail store in Uttar Pradesh, which will also be the tech giant’s fifth outlet in the country, on 11 December. The new store, officially named Apple Noida, is located at DLF Mall of India and will be the second outlet for the iPhone maker in the Delhi-NCR region after Apple Saket.

Ahead of the store launch, Apple previewed the new outlet and said that customers will be able to explore and shop its latest-generation iPhones and its full lineup of products and services at the Noida outlet, while also receiving personalised support and expert guidance.

“Connection is at the heart of everything we do in Apple retail, and we’re excited to open the doors to a new store built for community and creativity with Apple Noida,” Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People, said in a statement.

Apple Noida opening date and time Apple Noida will open its doors to the public on Thursday, December 11 at 1:00 PM IST. While the store opens in the afternoon on launch day, it is likely to follow the regular operating hours of the mall on other days, suggesting an 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM operating window from the next day onwards.

Apple Noida store: The new Noida store is staffed by more than 80 team members who are ready to provide personalised support. The company says customers will also be able to avail services such as Apple Trade In, financing options, and Apple Pickup, which allows online shoppers to collect their orders in-store.

Similar to other Apple stores, Apple Noida will run on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

Apple Noida customers will also be able to attend Today at Apple sessions, where they will get free daily experiences led by Apple Creatives that inspire learning and creativity across photography, art, music, and coding.

The sessions available at the new store include:

Tips: Work Smarter on Mac

Tips: Get Active with Apple Watch

Workshop: Take Better Photos on iPhone

Kids: Code Your First App

Meanwhile, the tech giant has also released exclusive Apple Noida wallpapers and created a curated Apple Music playlist, which it says is inspired by the sounds of the city. The new wallpapers and playlist can be downloaded by visiting apple.com/in/retail/noida.