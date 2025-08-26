Apple to open fourth India store in Pune, days ahead of iPhone 17 series debut

Apple is set to open its fourth retail store in India, named Apple Koregaon Park, in Pune on 4 September. The announcement comes shortly after the tech giant announced a new outlet in Bengaluru

Aman Gupta
Updated26 Aug 2025, 11:28 AM IST
Apple Koregaon Park will open on 4 September
Apple Koregaon Park will open on 4 September(Apple)

Apple has announced that it will open its fourth retail store in Pune on 4 September. The iPhone maker's outlet in Pune will be called Apple Koregaon Park and will mark its fourth store in India.

The announcement of the new Apple store in Pune comes shortly ahead of the iPhone 17 series launch. While Apple hasn't publicly revealed the launch date for the new flagship lineup, it is expected to do so in the coming days. A 9 September window is currently being looked at as the likely launch date.

The new iPhone 17 series devices should go on sale in the third week of September with the new iOS 26 onboard.

Prospective Apple buyers will be able to view all of the company's products including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Watch, and more at the company's newest outlet in Pune. Apple says customers will also be able to experience the new features and receive expert support from its team members like Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated Business teams.

Apple has also released the barricade for Apple Koregaon Park store, which is the same as the one it revealed for its Bengaluru outlet with rich, vibrant feathers inspired by the peacock which the company says, apart from being the national bird, is a symbol of pride.

In a statement about the new Apple Store launch in Pune, the company said, “At Apple Hebbal and Apple Koregaon Park, customers will be able to explore Apple’s latest product lineup, experience new features, and receive expert support from team members.”

“Customers will also be able to attend Today at Apple sessions at these new store locations. Designed to inspire and educate, Today at Apple helps customers get started with their devices or take their skills further—whether in photography, music, art, or coding—through free events led by Apple Creatives,” the tech giant added.

Just last week, Apple announced that it was opening its first-ever store in Bengaluru located at the Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bellary Road, which will open its doors on 2 September.

For context, Apple opened its first-ever store in India to much fanfare in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, which was followed days later by a new outlet in Delhi's Saket.

