With iOS 18, Apple reportedly extends Activation Lock to iPhone components, requiring original owner authentication for repairs. This update, aimed at reducing theft and resale of stolen parts, is set to launch publicly on September 16 for iPhone XR and newer models.

California-based tech giant Apple has reportedly taken another step to deter theft by extending its Activation Lock feature to individual iPhone components with the release of iOS 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by 9to5Mac, this update, available to developers and public beta testers, aims to combat the resale of parts from stolen iPhones by linking specific components—such as batteries, cameras, and displays—to the original owner's Apple Account.

This feature was reportedly activated with the Release Candidate build of iOS 18, making it harder for unauthorized repairs to be carried out using parts from other iPhones. When an iPhone detects a replacement part, it prompts the user for the Apple Account password of the original device owner to verify the component’s authenticity. Without proper authentication, the device will limit the functionality of the unverified part, making it harder for stolen parts to be used or sold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initiative stems from a growing market where stolen iPhones, rendered useless due to existing Activation Lock measures, are sold off in pieces. By extending Activation Lock to individual components, Apple is closing a major loophole that allows the gray market for iPhone parts to thrive. The company has stated that this new feature was developed following requests from both customers and law enforcement to make iPhones less attractive targets for theft, added the report.

As described earlier this year, Apple's goal is to prevent stolen iPhones from being dismantled and resold for parts. If a device under repair detects a component associated with an Apple Account under Activation Lock or Lost Mode, it will block the part’s calibration, effectively limiting its usage.

While some users have attempted to swap parts between iPhones running iOS 18's Release Candidate version, they confirmed that the system requires Apple ID credentials to unlock and verify used components, adds the publication. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, the final version of iOS 18 will likely be made available to the public on September 16, with compatibility limited to iPhone XR and later models. For now, the Activation Lock feature is exclusive to iPhone components, with iPads running iPadOS 18 unaffected by the new system.