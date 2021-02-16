Apple to provide free repair for few Apple Watch models with charging issues

Two popular Apple Watch models are facing issues with their Power Reserve mode. The Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE are facing issues while charging while entering Power Reserve. Apple has released a statement providing a resolution for users facing this problem.

The company’s support page claims that very few members have been affected by the above-mentioned problem. Currently, Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE users running on watchOS 7.2 or 7.3 have experienced an issue with their watch not charging after it enters Power Reserve.

The company has listed a few instructions for users facing this issue. In order to find out how to identify your Apple Watch model the user will have to open the Apple Watch app on their iPhone, then tap on the My Watch tab, then tap General > About. In the Model field the user should be able to see the part number that begins with "M." Once the users taps on the Model field, they should see the field update to show a five-digit number that begins with "A." This is the model number.

In order to see which version of watchOS the watch is running, open the Watch app on your iPhone, or the Settings app on your Apple Watch. Tap General > About, then look for the version number.

In order to detect the issue on the smartwatch, place your watch on the charger that you normally use, then wait at least 30 minutes. If your Apple Watch still won't charge, contact Apple Support to set up a mail-in repair, which the company claims is free of charge. The watch will be examined before service to verify that it's eligible for free repair.

Alternatively, Apple claims to have released watchOS 7.3.1, which prevents this issue from happening to other Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE devices. The company suggests the users update their Apple Watch to get all the latest bug fixes and security enhancements.

