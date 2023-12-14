comScore
Apple may go back to THIS iPhone 12 design with upcoming iPhone 16
Apple may go back to THIS iPhone 12 design with upcoming iPhone 16

 Livemint

Apple is expected to return to the camera design used in the iPhone 12 for its upcoming flagship iPhone 16 series, while keeping the position of the camera flash the same as in the iPhone 15 Pro.

A customer look at an iPhone 15 smartphone at the new Apple Inc. store inside the Starfield mall during its opening in Hanam, South Korea, on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Apple was due to open another store in�the country simultaneously, but it now appears that one is running behind. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)Premium
Although not much time has passed since Apple introduced its flagship iPhone 15 series, the popularity of iPhones is such that rumours and leaks about the company's next year's flagship, the iPhone 16, have already started to circulate on the internet. The latest leaks suggest that the Tim Cook-led company could make a number of changes to the design of the iPhone 16 series, including changes to the camera design and volume button.

According to a Macrumors report, Apple has prototyped many hardware configurations for the upcoming iPhone 16 series or DeLorean, the name given by Apple engineers for internal uses.

The report notes that while Apple is continuing to go with the vertical camera arrangement for the iPhone 16, the tech giant is considering changing the camera bump design to a single pill-shaped enclosure on the iPhone X or the camera lens layout of the iPhone 12.

Moreover, the prototype image seen by Macrumors show that Apple is not planning to make changes to the position of the camera flash. The report also notes that iPhone 12-like camera layout was used more extensively on Apple prototype units compared to the iPhone X prototype.

Changes to volume button: 

Earlier prototypes of the iPhone 16 also feature a new unified volume button on the iPhone 16, which was earlier intended to be a part of the iPhone 15 Pro model but was scrapped owing to unresolved technical issues at the time, the report added. 

The newer prototypes reveal that Apple is experimenting with the size of Action Button with some designs showing a significantly larger Action Button while others having the same size button as on the iPhone 15 Pro. 

 

 

 

Published: 14 Dec 2023, 11:38 AM IST
