Apple may go back to THIS iPhone 12 design with upcoming iPhone 16
Apple is expected to return to the camera design used in the iPhone 12 for its upcoming flagship iPhone 16 series, while keeping the position of the camera flash the same as in the iPhone 15 Pro.
Although not much time has passed since Apple introduced its flagship iPhone 15 series, the popularity of iPhones is such that rumours and leaks about the company's next year's flagship, the iPhone 16, have already started to circulate on the internet. The latest leaks suggest that the Tim Cook-led company could make a number of changes to the design of the iPhone 16 series, including changes to the camera design and volume button.