Apple to rival Google with its own search engine ‘pegasus’? Here's what you should know
Apple is developing its own search engine to potentially increase revenue and reduce reliance on Google.
Apple currently makes around $8 billion annually owing to its deal with Google which makes the company's software the default search engine on all Apple products like iPhones, iPads, Macs and more. However, the iPhone maker could potentially get a much larger revenue share like the size of the Apple Watch if the company went on to deploy its own search engine.