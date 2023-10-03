Apple currently makes around $8 billion annually owing to its deal with Google which makes the company's software the default search engine on all Apple products like iPhones, iPads, Macs and more. However, the iPhone maker could potentially get a much larger revenue share like the size of the Apple Watch if the company went on to deploy its own search engine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman, Apple has been improving its web search capabilities in order to use it as a bargaining chip with Google. However, now the company is focusing its efforts on developing new next-generation search engine for Apple apps with the codename ‘Pegasus’. The team under former Google executive and machine learning and AI head at Apple John Giannandrea is focusing on delivering more accurate results is currently available in some Apple apps and will soon be available on the Apple Store itself.

Google and Apple partnership: Google was first used as the default search engine in Apple's Safari browser back in 2002 and since then the deal has been revised many times.

Apple’s senior vice president of services Eddy Cue had said last week at the Google antitrust case that there is nobody as good as Apple in searching the internet.

"There wasn't a viable alternative to Google at that time. And going with any other was never something that we ever truly considered," the senior Apple executive added

