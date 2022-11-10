Apple to roll out iOS 16.1.1 update to fix Wi-Fi bug, ad-related issues: Report

Apple has recently launched the iOS 16.1 update. This update came with several upgrades and bugs, as per iPhone users. There have been complaints from Apple users related to Wi-Fi connectivity after they updated their iPhones. Moreover, advertisers also reportedly faced issues in knowing the details of the ads they posted. Now, Apple is working on an iOS 16.1.1 update to fix these issues, as per a report.
According to a report, there are several complaints on Twitter and Reddit that iPhones disconnect from Wi-Fi after users update to iOS 16.1. Some iPhone users claimed that their Wi-Fi disconnected when their phones were stationary on standby. Moreover, some of them even mentioned that they tried to reset all network settings on their iPhones but it was difficult.
Last month, the Cupertino based company introduced iOS 16.1 with SKAdNetwork 4.0. This allowed advertisers to get detailed performance insights. This helped advertisers to measure the success of their ads based on app installations to specific ad campaigns.
Now, it has been reported that the company's status page suggests new developments on these issues. Reportedly, the American tech giant is working on an update to fix the issue related to its advertising framework SKAdNetwork.
The page suggests that the issue began on November 03, is “ongoing" and has affected some users. The company said, “There is an issue impacting SKAdNetwork for users on iOS 16.1. We are working to quickly resolve this issue in a software update."
Meanwhile, it has been reported that Apple beta for iOS 16.2 is currently rolling out in several parts of the world. Now, a select few iPhones in India can also run a 5G network.
Currently, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 series, and iPhone SE 2 will become compatible with the 5G network in India. Notably, every iPhone user cannot use 5G as of for now since Apple has released the beta update. Moreover, the update received from the Cupertino-based company is a developer beta release. This means that developers that have signed up with Apple would only be able to check out 5G for testing purposes.