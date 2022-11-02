Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Apple to roll out iOS 16 5G Beta for select iPhone users in India

2 min read . 02:12 PM ISTLivemint
Apple announces iOS 16 Beta software update.

  • According to Apple, the Jio and Airtel iOS users who have participated in iOS 16 Beta software programme are eligible to check out 5G before the company makes it available for others by the end of this year.

The 5G has officially arrived in India. Now, the Cupertino-based Apple is all set to roll out 5G network in the iOS 16 Beta software programme for some selected users by the next week, as per the American giant.

According to Apple, the Jio and Airtel iOS users who have participated in iOS 16 Beta software programme are eligible to check out 5G before the company makes it available for others by the end of this year.

Interestingly, Apple’s beta programme will allow you to check out pre-release software and try the latest features before the softwares is rolled out for all the iOS users.

Previously, the Cupertino-based company stated, “It was working with its carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed."

Moreover, 5G will be rolled out via a software update for iPhone users in December 2022, said Apple.

Notably, as the beta programme roll out kicks in, you can also give feedback to the technology giant on quality and usability. This will help the company to identify issues, fix them and enhance the software update.

In order to access the latest public beta update, users need to enroll their iPhone in the Apple Beta Software Programme. These updates will be soon available to Jio and Airtel customers.

Users with iPhone 12, iPhone SE, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 variants would get an upcoming software update on 5G.

To recall, Airtel is providing 5G services at 4G rates but it is likely to take a call on the pricing of the next generation services in the next 6-9 months, said Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal.

Speaking of 5G services in Android smartphones, Vittal said, “Samsung... I think there are 27 models of 5G. 16 models are already ready and enabled. Rest will happen by November 10-12. OnePlus all 17 models will work on our network. Vivo all 34 models, Realme all 34 models will work on our network. Xiaomi's all 33 models and Oppo all 14 models will work. Apple has 13 models. They will have (software update) release around the first week of November and by mid-December they should be all ready."

