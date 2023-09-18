Apple to roll out latest iOS 17 for today: How to update your iPhone

Apple to roll out latest iOS 17 for today: How to update your iPhone1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Apple rolling out final update for iOS 17 today, compatible with iPhones XS series and above, with new features. Discontinuing support for iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X. Users advised to back up their devices before downloading the update.
Apple is gearing up to roll out the final update for iOS 17 today, which will be made available to iPhones worldwide. This eagerly anticipated update will be compatible with iPhones from the XS series and above, promising an array of exciting new features. These additions encompass interactive widgets, Standby Mode, Contact Posters, and much more.