Apple to roll out latest iOS 17 for today: How to update your iPhone

Apple is gearing up to roll out the final update for iOS 17 today, which will be made available to iPhones worldwide. This eagerly anticipated update will be compatible with iPhones from the XS series and above, promising an array of exciting new features. These additions encompass interactive widgets, Standby Mode, Contact Posters, and much more.

In India, Apple users can download the iOS 17 update starting today from 10:30 PM IST. To guide you through the process of downloading iOS 17, here is all the essential information you need to know.

Which devices will run iOS 17 update

The California based giant is discontinuing software support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X with the introduction of iOS 17. However, iOS 17 remains compatible with the iPhone SE (second generation) and all iPhones released in 2018 or later.

How to back up your device for iOS 17 update

Apple recommends that you backup your iPhone before downloading the new operating system. While the chances of data loss are low, it's a precautionary step. Your iPhone typically backs up automatically when connected to power and Wi-Fi. If this feature is turned off, you can enable it by going to Settings > Your Name > iCloud > iCloud Backup, and then tap 'Back Up Now' to create a backup of your device.

To begin the download of iOS 17, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Tap General > Software Update.

Tap 'Download and Install'.

To update immediately, tap Install.

Alternatively, tap 'Later' and select 'Install Tonight' or 'Remind Me Later'.

If you choose 'Install Tonight', connect your device to a power source at night, and it will update by morning.

If prompted, enter your passcode.

After choosing 'Download and Install,' a loading bar will appear, along with an estimated download time. Once the download finishes, simply restart your device and wait for iOS 17 to install.