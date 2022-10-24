Apple to roll out macOS Ventura: Details on upcoming features and more

Apple is all set to roll out macOS Ventura on Oct 24, 2022, which is the same day that iPadOS 16.1 would be available to iPad users. The update was first unveiled back in June earlier this year at WWDC 2022 and comes with a host of new features including Stage Manager, Continuity Camera and Handoff for FaceTime. Tagging along with these goodies is a major overhaul to the System preferences app that gives it a complete revamped look as well as System Settings.
Apple is all set to roll out macOS Ventura on Oct 24, 2022, which is the same day that iPadOS 16.1 would be available to iPad users. The update was first unveiled back in June earlier this year at WWDC 2022 and comes with a host of new features including Stage Manager, Continuity Camera and Handoff for FaceTime. Tagging along with these goodies is a major overhaul to the System preferences app that gives it a complete revamped look as well as System Settings.
Stage Manager
Stage Manager is a tool which automatically organises open apps and windows, arranging them into a single view so that users can focus on their main app. The current window is displayed prominently in the centre while other open windows appear on the left to aid quick switching between them. It works along with other windowing tools like Mission Control and Spaces.
Stage Manager
Stage Manager is a tool which automatically organises open apps and windows, arranging them into a single view so that users can focus on their main app. The current window is displayed prominently in the centre while other open windows appear on the left to aid quick switching between them. It works along with other windowing tools like Mission Control and Spaces.
Continuity Camera
Apple has bundled a new feature with Ventura which allows users to use their iPhone as a webcam. Macs would be able to automatically recognise and use the camera on iPhone when it is nearby and will use features like Portrait mode, Center Stage and a new Studio Light effect to enhance the footage.
Continuity Camera
Apple has bundled a new feature with Ventura which allows users to use their iPhone as a webcam. Macs would be able to automatically recognise and use the camera on iPhone when it is nearby and will use features like Portrait mode, Center Stage and a new Studio Light effect to enhance the footage.
Other major updates
Interestingly, iMessage users can now edit and unsend messages on macOS, just the way they can on iOS. The mail app has similarly been updated with the option to unsend emails. The Clock app from the iPhone and iPad is also now available on Mac to up productivity levels. Moreover, Safari has been updated to support Passkeys in a more secure and easier way to sign in that does not involve the use of passwords.
Other major updates
Interestingly, iMessage users can now edit and unsend messages on macOS, just the way they can on iOS. The mail app has similarly been updated with the option to unsend emails. The Clock app from the iPhone and iPad is also now available on Mac to up productivity levels. Moreover, Safari has been updated to support Passkeys in a more secure and easier way to sign in that does not involve the use of passwords.
The browser has also been updated with shared Tab Groups which allows users to share sites with friends and family, letting them see what others are looking at in real-time. Users can also start a Messages conversation or FaceTime call right from Safari.
The browser has also been updated with shared Tab Groups which allows users to share sites with friends and family, letting them see what others are looking at in real-time. Users can also start a Messages conversation or FaceTime call right from Safari.
Spotlight gets an updated design aimed at making navigation easier. Users would now be able to find images in their photo library, across the system and on the web.