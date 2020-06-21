Apple to sell developers on building new apps amid pushback

Other developers said that Apple’s slice of their revenue is the cost of doing business and they are happy to let the company handle app promotion and credit card processing. Some said the past week’s events wouldn’t affect their relationship. “I’ve had Apple capriciously reject my apps for over a decade now," David Barnard, developer advocate at RevenueCat, said. “At some point you just come to accept the fact that Apple is a for-profit company doing everything they can to maximize shareholder value."