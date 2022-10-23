Apple to showcase ads in Apple Store: Here’s how it benefits developers

The Cupertino based Apple has perhaps never displayed ads on its iPhone or apps. However, it is said to change as Apple would start showing users ads in the App Store. On the App Store, there would be a Today tab ad where developers can promote their apps.
Apple in a support page for developers confirmed the development. “With a Today tab ad, your app can appear prominently on the front page of the App Store- making it some of the first content users see when they begin their App Store visit," said Apple on the webpage. These ads will start to appear on the Apple’s App Store, starting from October 25.
The tech company said on the webpage, “The prominence of this placement makes it a good option to drive awareness of your app, especially for new content launches, special events and seasonal promotions." Notably, these ads in the Today tab will not be shown in mainland China.
Apple has made it clear that only the ads that are approved will appear in the Today tab. “Once your custom product page has been approved in App Store Connect, it will then need to be approved by Apple Search Ads to be used for advertising," stated the American giant.
To recall, Bloomberg reported earlier this year that Apple had ambitious plans of tripling its advertising revenue. As per the report, Apple wants to hit the $10 billion mark every year from advertising revenue. The Bloomberg report suggested that sometime next year, Apple would start showing ads in apps like Apple Maps, Stocks and News.
So far, Apple has not commented on ads coming to other apps but with the App Store ads, it seems likely that the Cupertino based Apple will further showcase more ads to users.
