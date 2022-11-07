Apple to simplify the ‘Hey Siri’ trigger phrase to just ‘Siri’: Report

Apple is reportedly working on a project to simplify the ‘Hey Siri’ phrase to just ‘Siri’. At present, Apple users have to say ‘Hey Siri’ to launch the voice assistant on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and HomePod. But, as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is aiming to make this process a bit simpler. “The company is working on an initiative to drop the “Hey" in the trigger phrase so that a user only needs to say ‘Siri—along with a command," Gurman says in the latest edition of his PowerOn newsletter.

