Apple to skip hardware annoucements at WWDC 2024, focus on iOS 18 and AI: Mark Gurman
Apple is expected to focus solely on software advancements at WWDC 2024, with no new hardware unveilings anticipated, according to Mark Gurman.
Apple is reportedly set to forgo any hardware unveilings at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. The annual developer event, commencing on June 10, is traditionally a stage for Apple to showcase its latest innovations. However, this year, it appears that the focus will be exclusively on software advancements, with no new hardware expected to make an appearance.