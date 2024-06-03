Apple is expected to focus solely on software advancements at WWDC 2024, with no new hardware unveilings anticipated, according to Mark Gurman.

Apple is reportedly set to forgo any hardware unveilings at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. The annual developer event, commencing on June 10, is traditionally a stage for Apple to showcase its latest innovations. However, this year, it appears that the focus will be exclusively on software advancements, with no new hardware expected to make an appearance.

According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg's Power On newsletter, the Cupertino-based company has no plans to introduce new hardware during the conference. Gurman specifically mentioned that there is no expectation for any surprise device previews or announcements, quashing earlier speculation about a forthcoming next-generation Apple TV.

Previously, there had been anticipation surrounding a new Apple TV model, rumored to feature an enhanced processor and a more affordable price point. This device was initially expected to debut in the first half of 2024. However, Gurman now indicates that the release of this updated Apple TV is not imminent.

At WWDC 2024, Apple is anticipated to unveil updates to the operating systems that power its range of devices, including iOS for iPhones, iPadOS for iPads, and macOS for Macs. One of the major highlights is expected to be iOS 18, which could integrate significant artificial intelligence (AI) enhancements.

Among the expected upgrades is a more intelligent version of Siri, Apple's voice assistant. Siri is rumored to gain the capability to ask follow-up questions without requiring the user to repeat information. Additionally, there are reports that Apple has secured a partnership with OpenAI to incorporate its advanced AI technologies, including the ChatGPT conversational chatbot, into Apple's ecosystem.

Gurman also mentioned that iOS 18 might introduce AI-driven custom emojis, expanding beyond the current emoji library. Moreover, users may gain the ability to customize their home screen layouts more freely, allowing for a more personalized user experience.

Despite these leaks and rumors, Apple has a long-standing tradition of keeping its announcements tightly under wraps until the official keynote. As such, the full extent of what Apple has planned for WWDC 2024 will only be revealed once the event is underway.



