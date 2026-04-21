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Apple to soon let you unlock and start Tata car directly from your iPhone or Apple Watch: Report

Apple plans to add support car key features for Tata EV vehicles, according to a new report. The feature allows users to unlock and start their cars via iPhone or Apple Watch. 

Aman Gupta
Updated21 Apr 2026, 09:26 AM IST
Apple could soon allow users to unlock their Tata EV with an iPhone
Apple could soon allow users to unlock their Tata EV with an iPhone(AI generated image)
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Apple is planning to bring support for its car key feature for Tata EV vehicles, according to a latest report by MacRumors citing Apple backend data. The report notes that Tata EV is now on an internal list of vehicles that will come with car key integration, but adds that the exact models supported for the integration have not been revealed yet.

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The Cupertino-based tech giant had earlier announced that 13 vehicle brands would be able to get support for digital car keys, which included Tata EV as well. Among the other brands on the list are BMW, Genesis, Kia, Hyundai, Lotus, Mercedes, Volvo, and Kia, among others.

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Your iPhone could soon unlock your Tata car:

Apple’s car key feature allows users to lock/unlock and start their car via an iPhone or Apple Watch by navigating to the Apple Wallet app. The feature, first released in 2022, allows users to effectively replace a physical key fob by leveraging the NFC reader on a compatible car.

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Users just need to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near the door handle to unlock the car. On newer cars with ultra-wideband technology, the car can even automatically unlock as one approaches it and start when you are inside it, all without needing to take the phone out of your pocket.

“You can use your car key on your iPhone or Apple Watch to lock, unlock and start your car. The way you use your key and the features available depend on the model of your car,” a support page by Apple notes.

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“When you add your car key to the Wallet app, Express Mode is turned on automatically. Express Mode allows you to use your car key without unlocking your device, or authenticating with Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode,” it added.

Moreover, Apple also allows users to share their car keys via AirDrop or any other messaging app.

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“Depending on the automaker, you or your recipient can reshare car keys and set permissions based on the defined role of your recipient,” the support page notes.

However, car key support is limited to only newer iPhones (iPhone 11 or later models) and Apple Watches since Series 6.

Notably, the news of Apple bringing car key support for Tata EVs comes at a time when the company also officially confirmed that its longtime CEO Tim Cook is stepping down and handing over the reins to hardware engineering chief John Ternus.

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About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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