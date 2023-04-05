Apple to soon open its first-ever retail store in India: What we know so far

Apple to soon open its first-ever retail store in India: What we know so far1 min read . 12:51 PM IST
- To be named Apple BKC, the store will be located in India’s financial capital - Mumbai.
Apple’s first-ever retail store in India is almost here. The iPhone maker has revealed a picture of the barricade of the upcoming Apple retail store in the country.
To be named Apple BKC, the store will be located in India’s financial capital - Mumbai. The move is part of the company’s landmark move to place big bets on the South Asian nation for everything from manufacturing to sales.
Releasing the teaser, the company’s official website reads “Hello Mumbai. We are getting ready to welcome you aboard our first store in India. And raring to see where your creativity takes you at Apple BKC."
Here’s everything we know about Apple BKC retail store so far
Apple is reportedly planning to open another retail store in India. The second store will be located in New Delhi. However, the New Delhi one will be a smaller one as compared to the Apple BKC Store in Mumbai.
As per a Bloomberg report, the launch highlights Apple’s push to expand in the South Asian country that’s set to overtake China as the world’s most populous nation this year. India’s growing middle class is an attractive target group for the company’s pricey smartphones and computers, and Apple is expanding its manufacturing operation in the country too.
