Apple to unveil $2,000 foldable iPhone Duo at high-stakes event

Apple Inc. is set to debut a roughly $2,000 foldable iPhone Duo on Wednesday as part of a wide-ranging product event, which kicks off at 10:00 local time (10:30 pm IST) from Cupertino, California.

The showcase is slated to feature the Apple iPhone 18 Pro, new Apple Watches and updated AirPods. But the centrepiece of the launch will be the foldable iPhone, a pricey device that Apple believes will be both a status symbol and something that could help restore its reputation as an innovator.

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For Apple, the event will serve another purpose: introducing new Chief Executive Officer John Ternus to the world. He took the helm on 1 September from Tim Cook, who now has the role of executive chairman.

Here are the biggest things to watch out for Wednesday, including previously unreported details on new Apple Watch features and the foldable iPhone’s name and price.

The debut of Apple CEO John Ternus Ternus, the company’s hardware chief since 2021, has emceed Apple product launch events before, but this will be his first as CEO. Wall Street, customers and the media will be listening closely to how he introduces himself ahead of the product unveilings. The way he presents the latest devices will also be of interest.

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The stakes are high for Ternus. Under his predecessor, Apple’s annual revenue soared to nearly half a trillion dollars and its stock gained roughly 2,300%. Cook wasn’t known for adding many new product categories—the Apple Watch being a major exception—but the results speak for themselves.

To be seen as a success, Ternus will need to keep Apple cooking plus expand into new areas. This event will mark Ternus’ first opportunity to share his vision. Cook, meanwhile, will be in the audience rather than taking a role in the presentation. But he continues to loom large in the chairman role.

A $2,000-and-up foldable iPhone Duo Foldable phones haven’t traditionally sold well and have had drawbacks, such as shorter battery life and inferior cameras. The unsightly crease visible when the phones are unfolded has been another weak point. But the tide may finally be turning: technology and the supply chains have evolved to the point where it’s possible to boost durability, reduce the crease problem and address other flaws. That could allow the phones to go mainstream.

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That’s why Apple is jumping in now. The challenge is producing something compelling enough to justify the price. Its device, called the iPhone Duo, will start at $2,000. That makes it costlier than rival models from Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and others, though the price is in line with Apple’s goal for a product with costly components.

The entry-level version will include 256 gigabytes of storage, with Apple offering higher-capacity versions that will take the price all the way up to roughly $3,000. Apple blew through its cost goals due to the recent memory shortage, so it’s eating some of the expense to keep within reach of $2,000. It’s also passing the costs along to consumers who buy higher capacities.

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Like Samsung’s new Z Fold8, the Duo will have a short-and-wide design that is ideal for watching video. It will also include Apple’s new in-house C2 modem and the A20 Pro chip, as well as the ability to run side-by-side apps and handle iPad-like multitasking. The phone will sport dual rear 48-megapixel cameras and a 12-megapixel one designed for videoconferencing. There will be a magnetic hinge system and support for the Apple Pencil stylus.

The Duo will go on sale as early as October and come in white and dark blue.

iPhone 18 Pro line The Pro versions of Apple’s iPhone will stick with their tried-and-true “candy bar” design this year. In fact, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will look nearly identical to last year’s versions—save for switching from a popular orange colour to burgundy red. But the devices are still getting some nice technology updates.

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The camera system will include new lenses and pro-level software. The biggest change will be the addition of a mechanical aperture on at least the larger model, which will allow for more precise depth-of-field control and better low-light pictures. The phones will also get an A20 Pro chip, longer battery life and a revamped vapour chamber to help prevent overheating.

Another change: the Dynamic Island cutout—an interface design first added in 2022—is now smaller and improved. It allows users to toggle between three live tasks at the top of their iPhone at once. That’s an upgrade from two live activities. What you shouldn’t expect on Wednesday: a regular iPhone 18, iPhone 18e or iPhone Air 2. They’re due to arrive next year.

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Apple Watch, AirPods 5 The Apple Watch and AirPods also aren’t getting a major makeover, but there will be some significant updates. For the new Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 models, there will be fresh colour options and changes to the case and bands. That includes the return of a ceramic case option on the Series 12. The Ultra 4, the company’s highest-end model, will get better battery life.

The big focus will be on deepening health and fitness insights gleaned from the watch’s array of sensors. Apple will introduce a new Readiness app that is a variant of its Vitals software for tracking the main data—like heart rate and blood-oxygen levels—from the device’s sensors.

The app will include some features familiar from Oura and Whoop devices, a sign Apple is ready to compete more directly with wearable fitness upstarts.

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The new Apple Watch health capabilities will come alongside a revamped iPhone Health app. Another upgrade to the watch is a feature to compete with a slew of recent AI wearables: a privacy-focused enhancement for analysing your day and providing a summary of what took place, including conversations. The system can’t show a transcript and doesn’t record or store audio.

Apple had planned to introduce high-end in-ear AirPods at this event that included built-in camera sensors for analysing the surrounding environment. Those are now delayed until next year, but we will still get a new low-end AirPods 5 model. The earbuds will come in versions with and without a wireless charging case and include dramatically improved noise cancellation.

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Long-Feared iPhone price hike Perhaps the biggest thing Wall Street and consumers are watching Wednesday is product pricing. In June, Apple hiked the cost of all of its Macs, iPads and home devices in response to a severe memory-chip shortage. At the time, the company decided to keep iPhone pricing intact. That will now change with Apple choosing to increase iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max prices by $100 per model.

Earlier this year, the company took steps to soften the blow by announcing the Apple Upgrade plan in the US. That leasing program allows users to pay a monthly fee in perpetuity and then swap out their device annually for the new version. Wireless carriers also could play a role in reducing iPhone sticker shock by offering aggressive instalment plans and trade-in incentives.

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